Another solid number.



For May, Italian PMI rose to 47.3, from 45.8.

Like the Spain number from earlier, this is still a level of contraction, but a beat in estimates, and green shoots.

MarkitRead the full report at Markit –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.