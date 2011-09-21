Italian Parents Hire Lawyer To Evict 41-Year-Old Son From Their Home

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A couple in Venice have hired a lawyer in a bid to kick their 41-year-old son out of their home, reports the BBC.We cannot do it any more,” the father is quoted as saying.



“My wife is suffering from stress and had to be hospitalized. [The son] has a good job but still lives at home.

“He demands that his clothes be washed and ironed and his meals prepared. He really has no intention of leaving.”

A lawyer for consumer agency ADICO Andrea Camp told the AFP that son has been given 6 days to leave the home. If he does not leave the case will go to court.

