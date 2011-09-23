Italian Politician Calls For Legislation To Make Adult Children Fly The Nest

Happier times.

Photo: Sam Javanrouh / flickr

Following the news of a 41-year-old man facing eviction from his parent’s home, an Italian minister is proposing a new law that seeks to force mollycoddled Italian adults out of their parents homes, reports The Independent.Innovation minister Renato Brunetta called for the law to make children over 18 leave home, saying it was time to “deal with the culture of mummy’s boys and big babies”.



Italy’s problem with adults to fly the nest has become notorious, with figures showing more than half of the under 35-year-olds living and home and the word “bambocciona” becoming common to describe them. The Daily Mail reports that only 44 per cent of 18 to 34-year-olds have jobs, making moves difficult.

“We need this debate,” Brunetta told The Independent. “In a sense I’m being provocative. However, all these young people think they’re living in a free hotel, and actually there’s a price they pay. It allows their parents to keep control of them, emotionally, socially and financially – and deny them their freedom and the chance to mature.”

Brunetta was forced to admit, however, that he himself had lived at home until he was 30 years old, reports The Telegraph.

