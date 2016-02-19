Monks in a 1,500-year-old Italian monastery are getting in on the craft beer craze -- and people love it

The monks at the monastery in Norcia, Italy, are combining one of the world’s oldest monastic traditions with a very 2016 trend: craft beer.
Birra Nursia is a four-year-old, full-scale craft brewery that’s staffed entirely by monks. They produce 40,000 bottles of traditional blonde and dark beer per month, and use the profits to improve their 1,500-year-old monastery.
Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Stephen Parkhurst
