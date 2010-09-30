Italy Okays Video Gaming During Town Council Meetings

Roman City officials can now combat long, mind-numbing town council meetings by playing video games on their laptops according to the London’s Metro.



Mayor Gianni Alemanno said, “Each councillor can amuse himself and defeat stress during our long, hard meetings.”

Perhaps playing video games will prove to be more stimulating than the council’s trips to the strip club.

Read the full story at the Metro >

