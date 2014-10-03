Italians Stocks Got Destroyed

The Italian FTSE MIB got absolutely trashed Thursday, leading the general sell-off in Europe, after the European Central Bank’s latest decisions and Mario Draghi’s detail-free press conference.

The equities index broke straight through the 20,000 mark to close at 19,894.88, down 3.92%.

That’s its lowest level since August. It’s still up 10.67% on a year ago, but down 9.22% in the last six months.

In terms of inflation, growth and unemployment, Italy is looking particularly ugly. That’s even compared to the rest of the Eurozone.

