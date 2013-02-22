Italy Had An Awful Day

Europe sold off hard today. And Italy got hit the worst, closing down 3.1 per cent.



Earlier today, PMI reports revealed that Europe’s services and manufacturing industries were in worse shape than most expected.

Italy will be holding elections in a few days, which adds a layer of political uncertainty to the markets.

Here’s an intraday chart of Italy’s FTSE MIB index via Bloomberg:

Photo: Bloomberg

