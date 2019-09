Angela Merkel is out with comments about how Europe will never have shared debt burdens as long as she is alive.



Look what the Italian market just did. Check out the dropoff at the very end of this chart.

The FTSE MIB is down 1.5%.

All of Europe is at its lows of the day.

