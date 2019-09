Rome, Italy — People are feeling optimistic that the Italian election will result in a stable government. At least it would seem so from the market.



With just over an hour to go until first exit polls (see here), the FTSE MIB (Milan stock exchange) is up 2.1%!

Photo: FTSE MIB

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.