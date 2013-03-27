Italian Market Is Sinking Again, As Comments From Political Leader Remind Everyone That Government Is In Total Shambles

Joe Weisenthal

Most markets are pretty uneventful this morning, but Italy is sinking again.

The Milan market is down about 0.5%.

FTSE MIB

The government continues to be in a state of chaos following the elections in late February, which failed to produce a winner.

Meanwhile, Pier Luigi Bersani — the head of the centre left party who has had the best shot of forming a government — is sounding very downbeat.

Analysts are sounding the alarm.

Bottom line, Europe is unstable, and (Cyprus excepted) Italy is the most concerning spot at the moment, so its market is set to underperform.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.