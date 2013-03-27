Italian Market Is Sinking Again, As Comments From Political Leader Remind Everyone That Government Is In Total Shambles

Most markets are pretty uneventful this morning, but Italy is sinking again.



The Milan market is down about 0.5%.

The government continues to be in a state of chaos following the elections in late February, which failed to produce a winner.

Meanwhile, Pier Luigi Bersani — the head of the centre left party who has had the best shot of forming a government — is sounding very downbeat.

Italy’s Bersani: Country Is In a Mess, Has Difficult Year Ahead — DJ FX Trader (@djfxtrader) March 27, 2013

Italy’s Bersani Rules Out Grand Coalition deal for New Government — DJ FX Trader (@djfxtrader) March 27, 2013

Analysts are sounding the alarm.

Italian political uncertainty could last months. JPM expects new elections later this year – probably September – or maybe even early 2014. — Jamie McGeever (@ReutersJamie) March 27, 2013

Bottom line, Europe is unstable, and (Cyprus excepted) Italy is the most concerning spot at the moment, so its market is set to underperform.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.