WAKE UP: Italy Is Crashing Again

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

It’s a scary repeat of yesterday for one of the world’s biggest debt markets.Italy is crashing again.



The benchmark FTSE MIB index is off 4.7%.

Unicredit, the big bank, is down 7%.

Short-term debt continues its vertical up move.

CDS are at records (as they are for the rest of the periphery).

Markets are down across the board, including heavy selling in the US.

Click here to see how Italy got to be such a wreck >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.