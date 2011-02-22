The Italian Market Is Still Not Trading, And Everyone's Desperate To Sell Libya-Related Stocks

An update to a story we hit this morning: The Italian market still isn’t trading, and according to FT there’s growing anger in Italy and London because everyone wants to dump their Libyan-related stocks.



The ties between the two countries are deep, and Libya’s central bank and its sovereign wealth fund own 7.2% of UniCredit, the big Italian bank.

Responding to these concerns, UniCredit fell 5% in Monday trading. Bear in mind that during the worst periods of the euro crisis, UniCredit was slammed hard like other peripheral banks.

