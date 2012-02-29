Italian Market Blasts Higher After LTRO Announcement

It’s not instantly obvious whether the LTRO number was “good.”



The 529 billion Euro take-up was basically right in line with expectations.

The euro has dropped a bit.

But in a key market, Italy, the news is being greeted with cheers.

The Italian 10-year has dropped below 5.30 per cent, and the FTSE MIB stock index is up 1.25 per cent, having spiked a bit extra in just the last few minutes.

Photo: Borsa Italiana

