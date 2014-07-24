Meet The 22-Year-Old Student People Are Calling 'The Italian Mark Zuckerberg'

You may not have heard of him, but 22-year-old Italian Matteo Achilli is quickly making waves in the European tech scene.

Egomnia, the career-focused social network Achilli founded in his first year of college, is getting so much attention in Europe that one magazine has gone so far as to call Achilli the “Italian Zuckerberg.”

Egomnia helps to match employers with job seekers who are best fits for the job. People who use the site can access rankings of companies based on how well suited they are to work there.

As of this month, Egomnia has more than 250,000 users and 700 companies accessing the site to find potential hires. And though Achilli still attends business classes at Milan’s Bocconi University, he’s also working on closing partnerships with such giants as Google and Microsoft.

