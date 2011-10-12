Italian Magazine Gives Away Knife Set With Issue About Amanda Knox

Photo: AP

Italian magazine, Oggi, has strangely chosen to give away a set of knives with its latest issue which features a cover story about the acquittal of Amanda Knox, reports the Seattle Post Intelligencer. Knox was previously convicted of the murder of British student Meredith Kercher, who was brutally slain with a kitchen knife. The magazine frequently has give aways, and apparently had promised readers a knife set for this week’s issue, but the timing of such a gift is more than a little bit off.



You can see a picture of the controversial issue here, courtesy of Mediaite.

