Italian Interior Minister Questions EU Membership Over Refugee Crisis Everyone Is Ignoring

Italy’s Foreign Minister has questioned his country’s European Union membership over the divisive issue of refugees.”Italy has been left alone. I wonder whether in this situation it makes sense to remain in the European Union,” Italian Interior Minister Roberto Maroni said, according to Reuters.



The issue of refugees from the crises in Northern Europe has sparked substantial debate in the EU as to which countries are responsible for the refugees. Both Italy and Malta have been flooded by immigrants as a result of the revolutions.

Germany has offered to take 100 of Malta’s 800 migrants off its hands, according to Der Spiegel. The German interior minister has argued that Italy is “a large country” and can handle its immigrants.

This debate may be further evidence of a growing discontent amongst Europeans, shaped by nationalist opinions and the economic difficulties they are currently experiencing.

