Meanwhile, Italian Industrial Production Was Just Awful

On top of the Berlusconi inspired selloff, Italian industrial production was just ugly.From Istat.it:
In October 2012 the industrial production index seasonally adjusted decreased by 1.1% compared with the previous month. The percentage change of the average of the last three months with respect to the previous three months was -0.5%.
The calendar adjusted industrial production index decreased by 6.2% compared with October 2011 (calendar working days in October 2012 being 23 versus 21 days in October 2011); in the period January-October 2012 the percentage change was -6.5 compared with the same period of 2011.
The unadjusted index of industrial production decreased by 0.3% compared with October 2011.
