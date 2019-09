Photo: AP Images

While Germany is on fire, its neighbour Italy is… not doing so hot.From DailyFXTeam:



ITALIAN INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION ( OCT) M/M COMES IN AT -0.1% MISSING EXPECTATIONS OF 0.7% THE Y/Y FIGURE IS -0.2% MISSING EXPECTATIONS OF 4.6%.

Why do these countries share a currency again?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.