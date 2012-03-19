Industrial Orders Collapse In Italy

Markets were already down into this news, but this won’t help sentiment at all.



Industrial orders for January in Italy fell 7.4% in January, a decline that’s far steeper than the expectations of a 3.2% decline.

Of course, this is January data, so it’s already a bit stale. But there shouldn’t be any doubt about the severity of the downturn.

Interestingly, the Italian market itself has bounced back a bit. It had been down 0.5%, but is now off just 0.2%.

Photo: Borsa Italiana

