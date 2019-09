Just another datapoint in the European parade of horribles.



Not much to say except with this kind of spiraling down, crises both financial and political will continue.

January industrial orders in Italy were down -1.4% (Dec: -0.5%). Third consecutive monthly fall. — Markit Economics (@MarkitEconomics) March 27, 2013

