Italian Industrial Orders Are Awful

More evidence that the recession in Europe is getting quite bad.Just an awful Italian industrial orders.



Here’s the text of the announcement from Istat run through Google Translate:

In September, the industry sales, seasonally adjusted, showed a reduction of 4.2% compared to August, with a decrease of 3.7% in the domestic market and 5.3% of the foreign market. Average of the last three months, the overall index recorded a decrease of 0.4% compared to the previous three months.

Adjusted for calendar effects (working days were 20 against 22 September 2011), in September the total revenue decreases in trend terms by 5.4%, with declines of 7.7% in the domestic market and 0, 1% on foreign markets.

The seasonally adjusted index of sales declines mark for short-term energy (-9.6%), capital goods (-4.7%), intermediate goods (-4.5%) and consumer goods (-1.5%). The raw index of turnover decreases, in trend terms, 11, 0%, the largest contribution to this decrease comes from the domestic component of intermediate goods. The increase trend of increased revenue is recorded in the field of food, beverages and tobacco (+1.9%), while the decrease more pronounced concerns metallurgy and manufacture of metal products (-15.5%).

With regard to the total orders, there is a cyclical downturn of 4.0%, a combination of a drop of 1 to 4% of domestic orders and 7.4% of those from abroad. Average of the last three months the total orders increased by 0.7% compared to the previous quarter. Compared with September 2011, the raw index of orders marks a decrease of 12.8%. In any industry the raw index shows improvements in orders. The greatest fall is recorded in metallurgy and manufacture of metal products (-18.4%).

