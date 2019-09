Marcello Barenghi posts a bunch of videos showing how he draws various items, and this empty bag of potato chips is particularly impressive.

The Italian artist used an array of materials over 4 hours and 36 minutes to take an object that

is totally uninteresting in real life and make it oddly mesmerizing on canvas.

Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

