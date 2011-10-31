OH CRAP: Look What's Going On In Europe

This is not what European leaders want to see less than a week after the big EU summit.
Check out what’s going on with the Italian-German 10-year bond spread, a fantastic gauge of contagion fears, and the health of Italy.
Straight up today. It now stands at 404 basis points.
Here’s a little perspective on where this measure has been:
You know what else is a great measure of fear in Europe?
French banks.
Here’s SocGen:
Meanwhile U.S. futures continue to head lower. Dow futures off over 100 right now.
