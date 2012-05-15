Awful Italian GDP

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Italy’s economy is shrinking quickly.For Q1, the economy shrank 0.8% sequentially. That’s worse than the consensus, which was either 0.7% or 0.6% according to Markit.
A wider and wider swath of the Eurozone economy is in desperate need of a jolt. Numbers like these ensure that the backlash to austerity accelerates.
