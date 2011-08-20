Florence's Friars Are Praying A Bible Thief Suffers From diarrhoea

Photo: Curb.com

Someone has been stealing valuable bibles from Florence’s 15th century church of San Salvatore al Monte — and the friars there have had enough, reports The Guardian.When one expensive bible disappeared, they were upset. When the replacement bible, on load from a parishioner, went missing as well, the holy men decided to take action. They pinned up a note for all to say saying that the hope the thief would change his ways.



It reads (via The Guardian):

“We pray to God that the thief is struck by a strong bout of the shits.”

The friars hoping that a bout of the runs will convince the thief to find a new activity. As for their crass language, they’re certain all will be forgiven.

“It is not exactly clean language,” one friar said, “but we couldn’t put up with it any longer. The Lord and the faithful will understand.”

