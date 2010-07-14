Italian Economist Warns Of Revolution By Unemployed Youth

Europe was already an ageing gerontocracy. Now the Old World must deal with a striking rise of unemployment among youths.

Some scary statistics from Edoardo Campanella at Project Syndicate:

Unemployment rate for youth… rose by six percentage points in the OECD area from 2007 to 2009, with Spain experiencing an alarming 42% youth unemployment rate in 2010.

In this sense, Italy represents an extreme case, since even highly skilled young workers, though usually over the age threshold of the youth-unemployment rate (29.5% in the country), are being marginalized.

According to a study by LUISS University, half of the country’s top business leaders and political officials are 60 or older.

Moreover, the national statistical institute, ISTAT, points out that in 2009 about 60% of people aged 18-34 (and 30% among people aged 30-34) were living with their parents as a result of their inability to support themselves.

Campanella, an economic advisor to the Italian senate, warns “violent protests could lead to a revolutionary wave similar to 1968.” Sounds like a good choice for economically stagnant Italy.

