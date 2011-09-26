The Truth About Italian Debt Levels

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

It’s fair to say that Italy is the 800-kg. zucchini in the room when it comes to European peripheral debt.So how grave is Italy’s situation?



The Global Equity Strategy team at Credit Suisse suggests you should relax a little.

Here’s the core of their case:

• Italy has a budget deficit of only 4.1% of GDP and actually runs a primary budget surplus of 0.6% of GDP, on IMF data (the only European country to do so apart from Switzerland and Norway!).

• Total leverage in Italy (government and private) is below the Euro norm. This is

because very high levels of government debt (121% of GDP) are offset by low

private sector leverage (total private sector leverage is 125% of GDP — about half

the level of Spain and Portugal — because unlike most of the periphery there was no

housing or private sector credit boom in the last decade). Total non-financial

leverage in the economy is 246% of GDP (compared to 260% in the Euro-area

overall and 280% in the U.K.).

• Net foreign liabilities are just 21% of GDP (this compares to a peripheral European

norm of close to 100% of GDP). This is absolutely critical because it means that in

a worse-case scenario, namely a disorderly break up of the Euro, Italy would not

need to default. A 50% currency devaluation would still leave net foreign liabilities

circa 40% of GDP, a manageable level in our view.

• Italian bank borrowing from the ECB is just 5% of GDP (for Greece it is 45% of

GDP), while the loan-to-deposit ratio at around 100% is lower than elsewhere.

• The loss of competitiveness in Italy and low growth is an issue. But with a current

account deficit of 3.9% of GDP, the loss of competitiveness appears to be smaller

than Greece and Portugal (where the current account deficit is 9.6% and 8.9% of

GDP).

• Italy’s sovereign debt has an average maturity of 7.2 years and about half of this is

owned by domestic investors (both higher than elsewhere). This means that each

1% rise in bond yield after 1 year only adds 0.4% of GDP to funding costs,

according to the Italian Minister of Finance.

• Ultimately, Italy has been willing to take some painful fiscal measures with a new

austerity package of €60bn (3.8% of GDP) between 2011 and 2014 (even if, like in

the U.S., the process appears to be hazardous).

