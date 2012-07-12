Italian Debt Sale Goes Well, But Rates Barely Budge

A little earlier this morning, the Italian government sold 7.5 billion euros (or $9.16 billion) worth of debt maturing in one year.



The average borrowing cost was 2.697 per cent, down from 3.972 per cent at the June 13 auction.

Italian interest rates dipped briefly following the sale. But now they’re up slightly.

Here’s an intraday look at the Italian 10-year bond yield.

Photo: Bloomberg

