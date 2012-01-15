Italian Cruise Liner Sinks, 70 People Still Missing And Captain Is Under Investigation

Photo: AP

What started as a Mediterranean cruise ended in a scene of panic when a luxury cruise liner sank off the western coast of Italy’s Isola del Giglio, according to BBC News. Three people have been confirmed dead, 14 injured and 70 are still missing as of Saturday morning. More than 4,000 passengers and crew were successfully evacuated in 20 degree weather.



“We were very scared and freezing because it happened while we were at dinner so everyone was in evening wear,” Mara Parmegian told BBC. “We definitely didn’t have time to get anything else. They gave us blankets but there weren’t enough.”

The Guardian reports that the Italian captain Francesco Schettino has been arrested for manslaughter and abandoning the ship after a possible power failure on board ultimately caused the cruiser to crash into rocks Friday evening.

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

