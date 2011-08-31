Italian Crime Boss Arrested After Girlfriend Posts Pictures On Facebook

Photo: Warner Brothers Pictures

From World Crunch, a teachable moment for mob wives everywhere. Do not post Facebook pictures of yourself on the run, even if you are 9 months pregnant.Italian crime boss Salvatore D’Avino went on the run in 2003. At home, he faced 20 years in prison on charges of drug trafficking and mafia activity. He’s allegedly a member of the Giuliano clan of the Camorra crime syndicate of Naples.



So D’Avino fled Italy, started a new life in Morocco, and met a woman there. She got pregnant, and the couple decided to move to Spain to have the baby.

That’s where she lead authorities to D’Avino by posting pictures of herself pregnant on Facebook. The two damning photos were on a very well known beach in Marbella and in front of a popular local Italian restaurant.

Italian newspaper La Stampa called it, a “kid’s mistake.”

Once law enforcement figured out where the couple was, they started monitoring the expectant mother’s e-mail. She sent a message saying that she was about to have her baby, so authorities met the couple at the hospital where D’Avino was placed under arrest.

Note: The Spanish police who made this arrest were not happy that Italian police made the details public. They were hoping another criminal (or perhaps, criminal’s loved one) would make the same mistake in the future.

It certainly makes their job easier.

