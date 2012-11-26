Italian Consumer Confidence Tanks

Photo: Roberto_Ventre at www.flickr.com

Italy’s economic decline continues.From Istat.it:



In November, the confidence climate index decreased from 86.2 to 84.8. The decrease was notably explained by economic and future climate, that fell from 71.5 to 69.4 and from 78.2 to 75.2. The balance concerning expectations on unemployment increased from 108 to114. Finally, the balance on inflation perceptions referring to the last 12 months decreased from 74 to 69 compared to the previous month. The balance on inflation expectations for next 12 months also decreased from 30 to 28.

The weak number is helping to contribute to today’s overall risk-off mood >

