You can buy an entire Italian castle -- and its surrounding village -- for $US8.3 million

Douglas Elliman Real Estate The Castle di Sismano has recently been in use as a bed and breakfast.

If you’ve always dreamt of being the proprietor of a fiefdom, consider this $US8.3 million property in Todi, Italy an ideal entry point.

The traditional 10th-century Castle di Sismano outside of Rome has quite an illustrious history of owners: it was donated by Emperor Otto in 962 AD, and passed on to the family of the Prince Corsini (two of whom became popes) until it hit the market this week. That’s over 1,000 years of royal inhabitants.

The estate for sale is comprised of an 18,000-square-foot castle that includes a functioning (and well-reviewed) bed-and-breakfast, plus parts of the adjoining medieval village and a complex of residential buildings and gardens. It’s all situated on a total of 2,100 acres of agricultural land — forests, pastures, and even olive groves.

It’s listed with Jeffrey Feuer and Angelica Mera Schaefer of Douglas Elliman.

The castle and surrounding village have been occupied by royal descendants since the 10th century. It's also been the site of a series of sieges and military disputes. Douglas Elliman Real Estate Source: Agriturismo - Il Castello di Sismano Renovations will be necessary to inhabit most of the castle and village houses; the structures have been around for a century. Douglas Elliman Real Estate The castle boasts a pool for hot Italian summer days. Douglas Elliman Real Estate Although you won't own the entirety of the village, you will be the proprietor of a chunk of it. Douglas Elliman Real Estate The castle and lands come with a 22-room bed-and-breakfast with its own restaurant. The village clock tower, garages, and historic wash house are also yours upon purchase. Douglas Elliman Real Estate Here's another look at the castle's serene pool. Douglas Elliman Real Estate The Umbrian countryside is often considered some of the most beautiful in Europe. Douglas Elliman Real Estate It's nothing short of picturesque -- and fit for a prince. Douglas Elliman Real Estate

