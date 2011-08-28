For $65 Million Dollars You Could Live In This Italian Castle

Photo: Sotheby’s

Having 300 guests over for a soiree? This might be the place for you.Sotheby’s is selling this incredible castle in near the town of Ivrea, in the Italian province of Italy. Parts of the compound date to the 9th Century, and has been owned by King Arduino, of the Bishop of Ivrea, the Holy Roman Emperor Otto I and the Savoia.



The castle has 30 bedrooms and 47 bathrooms for your guests. Check out more details over at Sotheby’s.

