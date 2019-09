Photo: Rai.TV

Quick note.The Italian cabinet just approved a new austerity plan, which aims at 20 billion EUR in savings next year, and 25.5 billion the year thereafter.



We’ve obviously heard this story a million times, and history says it’s unlikely to work, but that’s something to worry about Monday.

