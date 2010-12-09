Italian Budget Worries Are Causing Bank CDS To Spike

The price to insure the debt of Italian banks has spiked on worries over the country’s budget, and broader concerns about the eurozone debt crisis.



Prime Minister Silvo Berlusconi is facing a key vote on December 14th, which could bring down his government.

The government may have to cut $6 billion more in its budget, if it is to meet European Union requirements, according to Bloomberg.

Note, Banco Popolare’s somewhat difficult state after bad profit news and plans for a capital hike were announced in November.

From CMA Datavision:

Photo: CMA Datavision

