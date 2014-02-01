Insane Photos Show Aftermath Of 5,000 Cubic Foot Boulder Barreling Through Italian Farm

A 5,000 cubic foot boulder crashed through a farming villa in northern Italy, destroying a barn and a large chunk of a vineyard.
There were no injuries.
But it made for some insane photos, which real estate and aerial photography house Tareom is circulating:
Here was the destruction it wrought:
Here’s the mountain where it rolled down from:
But here’s the best part: according to the BBC, the villa was situated behind another giant destructive boulder (the one in the foreground)! You had fair warning!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.