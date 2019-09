One day ahead of the second ECB LTRO operation, Italian yields are falling again.



In fact, at current levels on the 10-year of 5.346%, they’ve hit a brand new post-LTRO low, and are now at levels not sen since last September.

Photo: Bloomberg

