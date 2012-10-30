A Very Impressive Bond Auction In Italy

There’s been some nervousness about Italy lately, since Silvio Berlusconi (smarting from his 4-year prison sentence) threatened to get back into politics and topple the existing Monti government.



But markets are pretty blase about it.

Italy just had a strong auction. Bloomberg’s Linda Yuen tweets the stats: ” Italy sold 10 year benchmark bonds at 4.92%, lowest since May 2011, vs 5.24% on Sept 27, also new sold 5 year bond at 3.8% vs 4.09% in Sept “

Here’s a chart of 10-year yields going back a year. From Bloomberg:

