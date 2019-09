Earlier this morning, Italy auctioned off 7.98 billion euros worth of bonds of various maturities, and it didn’t go that well.



The debt-laden country sold 2.98 billion worth of 10-year bonds to yield 6.06%.

So despite what people tell you, Europe is far from fixed.

Italy 10-year Bond Yield

Photo: Bloomberg

REMINDER: This Is The Story Of Why Italy’s Getting Crushed

