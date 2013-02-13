Italian Bond Auction Goes Smoothly Ahead Of The Election

Photo: Caitlin via flickr

Italy just sold 3.449 billion euro worth of 3-year bonds at a yield of 2.3 per cent, up from 1.85 per cent at a similar auction in January. This is according to Bloomberg.The bid-to-cover ratio, a measure of demand, was 1.37, down from 1.45.



Despite the higher borrowing costs and lower demand, this wasn’t a terrible auction, especially considering all of the uncertainty that has surfaced ahead of Italy’s upcoming elections.

