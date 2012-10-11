Italian Bond Auction Results Are Out

Italy’s Mario Balotelli

Italy just sold 3.75 billion euros worth of bonds maturing in 2015.According to Bloomberg, the yield was 2.86 per cent, which was higher than the 2.75 per cent rate at a similar auction on September 15.



However, demand was stronger as the bid to cover ratio was 1.67, up from 1.49 at the September auction.

Markets aren’t moving much on the auction.

