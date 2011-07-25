Italian Banks Getting Dumped For The Second Straight Day Since Europe Was "Saved"

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org
Italian banks are a pretty good proxy for risk of further Eurozone contagion, and for the second straight day since Europe’s big bailout, they’re falling.Banca Popolare di Milano Scarl is off over 4%.
UniCredit, the really big one that everyone watch, is is off 2.5%.
Meanwhile, short-term yields are noticeably higher, as they race back up towards 4%.
