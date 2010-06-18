Italian Artist Sculpts A Middle Finger Statue In Front Of The Milan Stock Exchange

A statue of a hand with all four fingers except for the middle finger cut off is soon being placed in front of the Milan Stock Exchange.



The artist says it’s a symbol of Capitalism.

The NYPost:

Tongue-in-cheek artist Maurizio Cattelan says he’s not really opposed to capitalism but just wants his marble sculpture on display to give a boost to Milan’s Fashion Week this autumn.

Apparently the models in Milan’s upcoming fashion week will all have to walk by the giant “F you” finger statue this fall.

Cattelan has also sculpted Pope John Paul II being hit by a meteorite, a child-size Hitler kneeling in prayer, and a suicidal squirrel.

At least no one will be able to steal it. Check out the paintings stolen when the Museum of Modern Art in Paris was raided last month–>

