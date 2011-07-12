Itaú Unibanco And Vale Share honours At IR Magazine Brazil Awards 2011

Vale picked up four awards at yesterday’s IR Magazine Brazil Awards 2011, but it was Itaú Unibanco that grabbed the grand prix for best overall investor relations by a large cap.

The winners were selected through a survey of more than 250 investors and analysts who cover the Brazilian market. They were announced at an awards event held last night at Buffet Tôrres in São Paulo.

More to come.

The full list of winners is below.

Best investor relations website – small & mid-cap

Randon

Best investor relations website – large cap

Vale

Best investment community meetings – small & mid-cap

Marcopolo

Best investment community meetings – large cap

Pão de Açúcar – CBD

Best conference call

Vale

Most progress in investor relations – small & mid-cap

Kroton

Most progress in investor relations – large cap

Pão de Açúcar – CBD

Best corporate governance

Lojas Renner

Best corporate sustainability

Natura

Best annual report

Vale

Best investor relations for individual investors – small & mid-cap

Eternit

Best investor relations for individual investors – large cap

Petrobras

Best IR for an IPO

Arezzo

Best investor relations by a CEO or CFO

Roger Agnelli (Vale)

Best investor relations officer – small & mid-cap

Roberto Listik (Drogasil)

Best investor relations officer – large cap

Silvio Guerra (Localiza)

The grand prix for best overall investor relations – small & mid-cap

Randon

The grand prix for best overall investor relations – large cap

Itaú Unibanco

