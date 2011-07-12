Itaú Unibanco And Vale Share honours At IR Magazine Brazil Awards 2011

Vale picked up four awards at yesterday’s IR Magazine Brazil Awards 2011, but it was Itaú Unibanco that grabbed the grand prix for best overall investor relations by a large cap.
The winners were selected through a survey of more than 250 investors and analysts who cover the Brazilian market. They were announced at an awards event held last night at Buffet Tôrres in São Paulo.
More to come.
The full list of winners is below.
Best investor relations website – small & mid-cap
Randon
Best investor relations website – large cap
Vale
Best investment community meetings – small & mid-cap
Marcopolo
Best investment community meetings – large cap
Pão de Açúcar – CBD
Best conference call
Vale
Most progress in investor relations – small & mid-cap
Kroton
Most progress in investor relations – large cap
Pão de Açúcar – CBD
Best corporate governance
Lojas Renner
Best corporate sustainability
Natura
Best annual report
Vale
Best investor relations for individual investors – small & mid-cap
Eternit
Best investor relations for individual investors – large cap
Petrobras
Best IR for an IPO
Arezzo
Best investor relations by a CEO or CFO
Roger Agnelli (Vale)
Best investor relations officer – small & mid-cap
Roberto Listik (Drogasil)
Best investor relations officer – large cap
Silvio Guerra (Localiza)
The grand prix for best overall investor relations – small & mid-cap
Randon
The grand prix for best overall investor relations – large cap
Itaú Unibanco
