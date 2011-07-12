Itaú Unibanco And Vale Share honours At IR Magazine Brazil Awards 2011

Vale picked up four awards at yesterday’s IR Magazine Brazil Awards 2011, but it was Itaú Unibanco that grabbed the grand prix for best overall investor relations by a large cap.

The winners were selected through a survey of more than 250 investors and analysts who cover the Brazilian market. They were announced at an awards event held last night at Buffet Tôrres in São Paulo.

The full list of winners is below.

Best investor relations website – small & mid-cap
Randon

Best investor relations website – large cap
Vale

Best investment community meetings – small & mid-cap
Marcopolo

Best investment community meetings – large cap
Pão de Açúcar – CBD

Best conference call
Vale

Most progress in investor relations – small & mid-cap
Kroton

Most progress in investor relations – large cap
Pão de Açúcar – CBD

Best corporate governance
Lojas Renner

Best corporate sustainability
Natura

Best annual report
Vale

Best investor relations for individual investors – small & mid-cap
Eternit

Best investor relations for individual investors – large cap
Petrobras

Best IR for an IPO
Arezzo

Best investor relations by a CEO or CFO
Roger Agnelli (Vale)

Best investor relations officer – small & mid-cap
Roberto Listik (Drogasil)

Best investor relations officer – large cap
Silvio Guerra (Localiza)

The grand prix for best overall investor relations – small & mid-cap
Randon

The grand prix for best overall investor relations – large cap
Itaú Unibanco

