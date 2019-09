As Dave Lutz at Stifel, Nicolaus points out, defence stocks are “ground zero” for the fiscal cliff, since the cliff is supposed to whack defence spending.



As such, the ITA ETF (defence) is down over 3% in the wake of Obama’s victory.

All that being said, we’d argue that the fiscal cliff scenario isn’t quite as bad as people might fear >

