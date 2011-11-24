It Will Take Goldman How Long To Complete Its Stress Test?!

If you thought the SAT was bad, think again.



In total, the Federal Reserve estimates a combined 553,629 hours will be spent completing both the annual and four quarterly tests between the 19 banks required to complete stress testing. That’s more than 29,000 hours per bank.

Here’s a full breakdown of anticipated completion times per section of the annual test:

Summary: 820 hours

Macro scenario: 31 hours

CCR: 382 hours

Basel III: 20 hours

Regulatory capital instruments: 20 hours

The Fed is also requiring banks complete quarterly reports. The following times are expected completion times by quarter. To get the full picture, you’ll need to multiply by a factor of four:

Retail risk: 5,683 hours

Securities risk: 10 hours

PPNR: 625 hours

Wholesale corporate loans: 60 hours

Wholesale CRE loans: 60 hours

Trading risk: 1,720 hours

Basel III: 20 hours

Regulatory capital instruments: 40 hours

Banks have 33 working days left before the Fed’s deadline of January 9. Christmas and New Year’s Eve don’t look like vacation anymore.

