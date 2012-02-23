It Will Cost Justin Timberlake $500K If He Ever Cheats On Jessica Biel

While they have yet to confirm their engagement, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are definitely planning to get hitched.



Not only was Biel spotted out with her engagement ring on this weekend, but the couple are reportedly already fighting about a prenuptial agreement.

“She thinks if he strays during the marriage, she should be royally compensated,” an insider told RadarOnline. “She wants a fidelity clause in the prenup giving her at least $500,000 if he does.”

And while Timberlake is instead proposing a cash settlement with no fidelity clause or alimony, “Jess won’t budge,” reports the site.

And even babies are being worked into the deal.

“If he’s faithful for several years, maybe she’ll agree to have a baby,” the insider told Radar. “She doesn’t trust him 100 per cent yet. Jessica figures if she gets fat during pregnancy, he’ll cheat again.”

Timberlake allegedly cheated on Biel with Olivia Munn in October of last year.

Why are they getting married again?

