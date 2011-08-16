Just Feeding Its 19,000 New Motorola Employees Will Cost Google $95 Million Per Year

Photo: via kthrea on Flickr

Today, Google announced that it will acquire Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion.The costs do not end there.



Motorola Mobility has 19,000 employees.

Those employees – the ones who are not laid-off – will end up with full Google employee benefits.

Google employee benefits are expensive.

For example, Google feeds each of its employees three meals a day. A former Googler who’s done the maths tells us that food costs about $20 per day per Googler.

There are 251 business days in a year.

That means merely feeding every single Motorola employee will cost Google an extra $95 million each year.

For a little contrast, consider that it only cost Google $72 million to feed all of its employees back in 2008.

