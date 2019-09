Retail Sales: It Really Was Gasoline!

Much of today’s positive +1.3% November retail sales growth was indeed caused by a huge 6% jump in gasoline station sales, as shown below.



[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2269d100000000003a8731/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="retail" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Data from here:

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2269f60000000000f89bb2/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="retail" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

