The only stock market that still matters (OK, not really, though it’s still interesting) the Dhaka Stock Exchange had another wild day, ultimately ending down about 1.5% after a huge surge in the morning.



Bear in mind that Dhaka started the week with riots and a market crash, and then surged 15% the next day.

